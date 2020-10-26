Douglas: It's a dream for me to play in this team

Three points, four goals scored and a clean sheet ensured debut delight for Rovers' loan left back Barry Douglas against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Douglas was one of four deadline day arrivals at Rovers, and after sitting out against Nottingham Forest and Watford, was in for his first appearance for the club at St Andrew's.

The 31-year-old, who has twice won promotion from the Championship during his time at Wolves and Leeds United, slotted into the backline effortlessly before being replaced midway through the second half after picking up a booking.

And reflecting on the victory, Douglas was delighted to get the boots back on and play his part in another convincing Rovers victory.

“It always helps to get off the mark with a win, it was a good game and I really enjoyed it," he told iFollow Rovers.

“Just to be back out there and play with freedom, it was about the enjoyment of the game again to go alongside what was an important result for us.

“I came through it unscathed and got some minutes in the legs as well. I want to be playing every week, but it’s of course up to the manager to make that decision.

“There's no unfit players under Marcelo [Bielsa]’s regime at Leeds, so it’s just about getting games and getting that sharpness.

“The more games that come my way, the simpler it will be for me."

A lot of the good play from Rovers came down the left flank, with Douglas and Ben Brereton partnering up for the first time.

And Douglas believes that it's a relationship that can blossom as the season progresses.

“We linked up well down the left, myself and Ben," he added. "It’s a new understanding for both of us and I’m sure that will develop with time and training.

“There’s games every two or three games, so it’s almost a case of playing, recovering, playing, recovering.

“For the way I like to play, to have the options in front of me is a dream. We’re always on the front foot and just want to score goals.

“Even in the Watford games, we were always looking to get in behind and hurt them. Against Coventry it all clicked and it could have been more.

“If we can just get that balance right collectively then I’m sure we’ll be a real good force this season."