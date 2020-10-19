Douglas' deadly deliveries a big attraction

Tony Mowbray says Barry Douglas' delivery in the final third and from set pieces was a big reason in bringing the Scotland international to Ewood Park.

The full back was the first of four acquisitions on a busy deadline day for Rovers, with Tom Trybull, Aynsley Pears and Harvey Elliott all following in a hectic final few hours of the transfer window.

Douglas wasn't involved in the weekend contest against Nottingham Forest, but joined in training with the rest of the squad for the first time today.

And speaking after snapping up the 31-year-old's services on a season-long loan deal from Premier League newboys Leeds United, Mowbray feels Douglas' previous experiences of promotion from the second tier could prove crucial for his young squad this term.

“Barry has real high quality really, he’s a Scotsman who has been promoted with both Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Premier League and Leeds United to the Premier League," he beamed to iFollow Rovers after the defender's arrival.

“He might not have played 46 games in those seasons, but he played a fair chunk of those games and produced a number of high quality performances that helped those teams get out of this league.

“What does he bring? He brings fantastic quality with that left foot. To describe him to our fans, he’s got a [Charlie] Mulgrew-esque left foot.

“He can put it where he wants from any distance and I’m sure this team will enjoy the service into the box that Barry provides.

“He adds that quality in the final third, the assists, the ability to pick the right pass and to put these ferocious balls into the box that are whipping and bending," he added.

“We’re looking forward to getting him up to speed, but we’ve shared a joke that he’s worked under Marcelo Bielsa and is the fittest he’s ever been in his life!

“We’re looking forward to getting started with Barry, the games are coming thick and fast and we’re keen to get him on the grass with the team in training and get him understanding his role.

“He’ll be competing for a spot with Amari’i, who is doing exceptionally well for us at the moment.”