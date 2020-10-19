Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Douglas' deadly deliveries a big attraction

“He can put it where he wants from any distance and I’m sure this team will enjoy the service into the box that Barry provides"

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says Barry Douglas' delivery in the final third and from set pieces was a big reason in bringing the Scotland international to Ewood Park.

The full back was the first of four acquisitions on a busy deadline day for Rovers, with Tom Trybull, Aynsley Pears and Harvey Elliott all following in a hectic final few hours of the transfer window.

Douglas wasn't involved in the weekend contest against Nottingham Forest, but joined in training with the rest of the squad for the first time today.

And speaking after snapping up the 31-year-old's services on a season-long loan deal from Premier League newboys Leeds United, Mowbray feels Douglas' previous experiences of promotion from the second tier could prove crucial for his young squad this term.

“Barry has real high quality really, he’s a Scotsman who has been promoted with both Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Premier League and Leeds United to the Premier League," he beamed to iFollow Rovers after the defender's arrival.

“He might not have played 46 games in those seasons, but he played a fair chunk of those games and produced a number of high quality performances that helped those teams get out of this league.

“What does he bring? He brings fantastic quality with that left foot. To describe him to our fans, he’s got a [Charlie] Mulgrew-esque left foot.

“He can put it where he wants from any distance and I’m sure this team will enjoy the service into the box that Barry provides.

“He adds that quality in the final third, the assists, the ability to pick the right pass and to put these ferocious balls into the box that are whipping and bending," he added.

“We’re looking forward to getting him up to speed, but we’ve shared a joke that he’s worked under Marcelo Bielsa and is the fittest he’s ever been in his life!

“We’re looking forward to getting started with Barry, the games are coming thick and fast and we’re keen to get him on the grass with the team in training and get him understanding his role.

“He’ll be competing for a spot with Amari’i, who is doing exceptionally well for us at the moment.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss beaming with Rovers' late business

17 October 2020

Four quality deadline day additions left Tony Mowbray grinning like a Cheshire cat when he reflected on an excellent end to the transfer window.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Richie's impact will never be forgotten

25 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says Richie Smallwood will be fondly remembered after the midfielder's three-year stay at Ewood Park came to an end.

Read full article

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

"He does everything that I really like in a footballer"

22 September 2020

Tony Mowbray believes Tyrhys Dolan has all the tools to have a very bright future after his excellent early displays since joining Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boro game selected by Sky

Just now

Rovers’ home encounter with Middlesbrough next month has been selected for live TV broadcast.

Read full article

Club News

Ewood opportunity excites Elliott

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Elliott at Ewood

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Alan Bradshaw (14.09.1941-18.10.2020)

5 Hours ago

Rovers are saddened to learn of the passing of former inside forward Alan Bradshaw, aged 79.

Read full article

View more