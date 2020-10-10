Donnelly: We're in a good place

Manager Gemma Donnelly is looking for Rovers Ladies to put in another positive performance when they travel to Lewes Women on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

Following a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, the Blues' first win of the league season, Rovers were unfortunate to lose to a late Birmingham City goal in the Continental League Cup.

Donnelly believes her squad have the capabilities to go and earn a second successive three points on the south coast.

"We've had a good week of training and obviously we had the midweek game in the Continental Cup so I feel we're as prepared as we can be," the Rovers boss said.

"We've got a full squad available for us to choose from and I know the girls like a trip away so we feel like we're in a good place.

"I think the girls put in a shift and gave an excellent account of themselves on Wednesday. We were actually quite unfortunate not to come away with something from that game.

"It allowed us to implement some of the things that we would like to try this weekend, so there's positives to take from that."

The quick turnaround from the midweek fixture has not dampened Donnelly's enthusiasm to return to the league campaign, which she sees as Rovers' number one priority.

"The staff would like to get us as much training in as possible in order to fully prepare us.

"That hasn't been the case this week but we go into Sunday's game looking forward to it.

"It's a new challenge, a different challenge to what Birmingham offered us, but we feel ready."

Rovers faced Lewes in their maiden FA Women's Championship fixture back in August 2019 and were defeated 5-1, but it will be a very different team that takes to the field this time around.

"A lot has changed since we last went there," Donnelly added.

"We've got a new squad bar a handful of players so we've built around those players.

"We've got a lot of youth involved in the team and with youth perhaps comes inexperience, but equally they will give you a surplus of energy.

"It's an opportunity for us as a Club to see how we've progressed and how far we've come from the start of last season."