Donnelly left frustrated after Lewes defeat

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly reflected on what she felt was a disappointing performance in the 1-0 defeat to Lewes Women.

With the score locked at 0-0 until the 79th minute, the game was on a knife edge, but Donnelly believes her side didn't do enough to take something away from The Dripping Pan.

She was frustrated not to back-up a positive Continental League Cup performance against Birmingham City in midweek and end up with the same 1-0 scoreline.

"We didn't deserve to get anything from the game, I thought we were poor," the Rovers boss admitted after the game.

"That's not taking away from the opposition, but we didn't turn up today, which is disappointing given the preparation of the week and the travel.

"I think the girls just stayed back in Blackburn, so I'm really disappointed with the performance, with the quality, with the application, it just wasn't good enough."

After a promising opening, Rovers failed to create clear goalscoring opportunities and were punished when Simran Jhamrat netted, to earn the home side all three points.

Donnelly said: "I don't think we ever looked like scoring. We played quite reserved football and dropped into a block which was never the plan and invited pressure on to us, but we went in 0-0 at half-time.

"Neither of the goalkeepers have done a lot to do today. Fran [Bentley] had to do one thing, I think there were bodies in the way to obstruct her view for the goal, so I don't think she's to blame for that.

"It never should have really got to that, we had three corners in the opening 10 minutes and I did feel we were on top in the first 20 minutes but it slowly slipped away generally across the park.

"Barring Aimee Hodgson and Ellie Fletcher, I thought we poor and you're going to travel to any team in this league and they're going to make you pay for that and Lewes did."

Rovers will now look ahead to Sunday's clash at home to London City Lionesses and Donnelly is hoping for a response from her team.

"I'll need to reflect on it, but they should be disappointed," Donnelly added. "I'm disappointed and annoyed at the players at the minute.

"It's a contrasting performance to what we saw on Wednesday evening against Birmingham in terms of intensity and application and the quality.

"You don't lose that in a handful of days. I don't know what it is at this moment in time.

"They will be disappointed but you've got to let them self reflect and then pick it up on Tuesday and focus on our next game next weekend."