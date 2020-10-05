‘DO ONE THING’ THIS WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

The EFL and its Clubs will once again come together with charity partner, Mind, to collectively mark World Mental Health Day (Saturday 10 October) this year.

With Mind’s latest research revealing that more than 60% of adults and over two thirds of young people (68%) felt their mental health deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, encouraging conversations around our own mental health and that of others has never been more important.



Mind’s ‘do one thing’ campaign aims to inspire people to make one small change or take one action to look after their mental health. As part of the campaign, EFL Clubs will play their part and ‘do one thing’ to say thank you to someone deserving within their local communities.



