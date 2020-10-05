‘DO ONE THING’ THIS WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

The EFL and its Clubs will once again come together with charity partner, Mind, to collectively mark World Mental Health Day (Saturday 10 October) this year.
With Mind’s latest research revealing that more than 60% of adults and over two thirds of young people (68%) felt their mental health deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, encouraging conversations around our own mental health and that of others has never been more important.
Mind’s ‘do one thing’ campaign aims to inspire people to make one small change or take one action to look after their mental health. As part of the campaign, EFL Clubs will play their part and ‘do one thing’ to say thank you to someone deserving within their local communities.
- Barrow AFC will be delivering match programmes and flowers to an elderly life-long supporter who has been telling friends how much she is missing football.
- Crawley Town will organise a number of activities including delivery of a signed shirt, phone calls from players to fans and a zoom quiz for Extra Time Hub participants.
- Millwall will hold a virtual coffee morning with a number of players, community trust staff and participants of the Club’s mental health programme discussing wellbeing and Covid-19.
- MK Dons will be holding mental health workshops throughout the week working with teenagers to highlight the importance of talking about their mental health.
From Monday 5 October, Clubs and Club Community Organisations (CCOs) will be sharing their activity and advice across their channels throughout the next week.
Supporters can get involved in the campaign by sharing their ‘one thing’ of advice or activities across social media.
EFL Chief Executive, David Baldwin, said: “It is fantastic to see EFL Clubs come together to once again mark World Mental Health Day and support our charity partner, Mind.
“Looking after our mental health and that of others has always been vital but as we all feel the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, it has never been more important to continue to raise awareness and encourage conversations around the subject.
“The various activity taking place this week is a small example of how our Clubs and their respective Club Community Organisations are at the forefront of tackling some of society’s biggest issues. They play a vital role in improving the lives of so many people within communities across the country.
“I’d encourage everyone to get involved and ‘do one thing’ this week - one small action may have a much bigger impact on those around you and help someone in need.”
Chief Executive of Mind, Paul Farmer, said: “World Mental Health Day 2020 is arguably the most important one yet, so we’re delighted to join with our charity partner the EFL and its Clubs for it again.
“Coronavirus has undoubtedly affected the lives and routines of many fans. Whether that’s seeing familiar faces on the terraces on match day or celebrating/commiserating the result with fellow fans after, many fans will feel that the current climate has left them less able to do the things that support their mental health.
“Whether it's going for a walk, learning a new skill or doing something creative, taking the first steps to getting support for yourself, or reaching out to someone else; Mind and the EFL are encouraging fans to ‘do one thing’ for better mental health this World Mental Health Day.”
This is the latest activity by the EFL and Mind, who are currently in Year Three of their ground-breaking charity partnership which aims to raise awareness of mental health amongst fans and the wider public, help raise funds for Mind to deliver life changing services and improve the approach to mental health in the EFL and Clubs.
The League recently celebrated the impact of the charity partnership over the last two seasons, with the results available to view here - https://www.efl.com/news/2020/august/efl-and-mind-celebrate-two-seasons-on-on-your-side-partnership/
For more information on how to get involved with ‘Do one thing’ on World Mental Health Day see mind.org.uk/wmhd
For more information on the EFL and Mind’s charity partnership visit - https://www.efl.com/-more/all-about-the-efl/official-charity/
If you need support from Mind visit Mind.org.uk for information and advice. You can also talk to Mind via the confidential Infoline on 0300 123 3393 or text 86463.