Digital programme available to download

Rovers fans can now view and download a digital version of today's matchday programme

6 Hours ago

The latest round of our Brains of Brockhall player quiz is now available to watch inside today’s digital matchday programme, which fans can view and download online.

Bradley Johnson takes on close pal Elliott Bennett in our head-to-head football quiz and to find out who advances through to round two, please view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of news and views from around the club, as well as behind the scenes photos and features, including a round-up of our busy day of deadline day deals.

We have exclusive interviews with the Championship’s Player of the Month for September and cover star Bradley Johnson, as well as with Rovers coach Damien Johnson, who made his league debut for today’s visitors, Nottingham Forest, and who reflects on the 2000-01 promotion success, 20 years on.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of today’s game, whilst we also turn the spotlight on our opponents, as we profile Forest’s key players and new manager, as well as include a famous flashback photo from a previous meeting between the two teams.

We round-up the latest results and action for Rovers Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, we catch up with the Community Trust and we take a trip down memory lane as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our promotion to the Premier League, with match reports and a player profile of one of our promotion heroes.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Supporters who wish to obtain a print version of today’s programme, priced at just £3, can do so by clicking here.


