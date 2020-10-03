Skip to site footer
Digital programme available to download

Rovers fans can now view and download a digital version of today's matchday programme

The latest round of our Brains of Brockhall player quiz is now available to watch inside today’s digital matchday programme, which fans can view and download online.

Adam Armstrong takes on Corry Evans in our entertaining head-to-head football quiz and to find out who advances through to round two, please view today's digital offering, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of news and views from around the club, as well as behind the scenes photos and features.

We have exclusive interviews with man-of-the-moment Adam Armstrong and 2000-01 promotion-winner Nathan Blake, as well as a round-up of Rovers’ latest fixtures against Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of today’s game, whilst we also turn the spotlight on our opponents, as we profile Cardiff City’s key players and manager, as well as a famous flashback photo from a previous meeting between the two teams.

We round-up the latest results for Rovers Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, we catch up with the Community Trust and we take a trip down memory lane as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our promotion to the Premier League, with match reports and a player profile of one of our promotion heroes.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Supporters who wish to obtain a print version of today’s programme, priced at just £3, can do so by clicking here.


