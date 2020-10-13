Dack: I've got a battle on to get back in the team

Bradley Dack's up for the fight to get back in the Rovers side as he edges closer to his long-awaited first team return.

The talisman is closing in on joining up with first team training again, nine months on from suffering a horror anterior cruciate ligament injury against Wigan Athletic back in late December 2019.

Dack watched on throughout the second half of last term and has been impressed with Rovers' showings in the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

He's never one who enjoys missing out, and explains just how difficult it's been to only have a watching brief due to the injury.

“It’s hard either way to watch games for me," the 26-year-old admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“When we’re losing, it’s hard to not be able to do anything about it.

“And then when you see the team winning, watching us beat Wycombe and Derby almost broke my heart because we were so good!

"I just kept having the thoughts of the goals I could have scored and the impact I could have had for the team.

“As well as that, you have the bit of self doubt creeping in, the boys are flying and you’re left wondering whether I’ll get back in our team.

“I’ll just do my think though and I’ll back byself to get back in there," he added.

"The boys are flying and, right now, I don’t think I’d get back in the team.

“I’ll keep my head down and try to show the gaffer what I can do in training and in the Under-23s games to work my way back into the side.

“Whenever I do get back in it’s then up to me to play well, score goals, get assists and help the team to wins.

"Everyone’s working so hard on the front foot and it's something we’ve worked on for about two years now."