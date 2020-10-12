Dack edging closer to the finish line

Bradley Dack can see the light at the end of the tunnel as he battles back to make his long-awaited Rovers return.

The talisman has been out of action for nine months since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park back in December 2019.

It's been a long and bumpy road for the 26-year-old playmaker, who is itching to get back on the pitch with his team-mates sooner rather than later.

A minor seback has seen the midfield maestro's comeback delayed, but he believes he's not got long to go until he's back in contention to play a part again under Tony Mowbray.

“I had a little setback, I spoke to the surgeon and we have had a couple of weeks off, but I’ve been working in the gym to keep on top of my fitness and strength," he explained to iFollow Rovers when giving us an update on his condition.

“I’m probably two weeks away from joining in full training and then two weeks on from there to be in contention to be back in the squad.

“Everyone knew my goal was to get back playing in nine months, but I’m not going to make that target.

“However, after speaking to the surgeon, he always said that the recovery time was between nine to 12 months.

“I’ve completed my full rehabilitation and it’s now a case of getting back in the group. The surgeon’s said that the setback was probably a good thing, just because it gives me the extra four weeks to let the ACL get even stronger.

“It went pretty much perfectly up until the setback. It wasn’t something that I’d done or the physios had done, it was something that just cropped up and something that the surgeon expected."

The boots are back on for Dack, but he admits that he will need game time before being thrown straight into first team action again.

And he's already looking forward to getting out there for the Under-23s first to boost his match fitness and get himself back into the swing of things in blue-and-white.

“I’ll hopefully be back on the grass with the high intensity stuff with my sprints and changing of direction before joining in non-contact training," he revealed.

“From there, I’m hopeful of getting integrated back into the squad and the plan is to play a minimum of two Under-23s games or in-house games.

“In my rehab I’ve done finishing drills, passing drills and non-contact stuff with the boys, so I’ve done everything I need to do now.

“I’ve gone through it all and we’re edging closer to getting back into contention.”