Concern over Kaminski

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is a doubt ahead of Tuesday night's home test against Reading at Ewood Park.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who has four clean sheet in his opening seven league games in English football, picked up a minor groin injury in the 4-0 victory against Coventry City at the weekend.

The 28-year-old came through the full 90 minutes at St Andrew's, but Mowbray says the stopper will be assessed in training ahead of the visit of the Royals to East Lancashire.

Should the Rovers number one not get the thumbs up, Aynsley Pears could make his debut for the club on Tuesday evening.

“It’s looking very much the same on the injury front," Mowbray began when discussing team news to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“We’ll have to wait and see how Thomas gets on in training.

“He’s got a minor injury, we’ll see how he feels.

“We’ll see how he goes and we’ll make a decision whether we go for him or young Aynsley between the sticks.

“My preference would be to just keep Thomas going, but we’ll wait and see, we think he may have just tweaked something in his groin, but it’s nothing major at all.

“Daniel [Ayala] is probably going to be on the grass today and we’ll make a decision on him, but I don’t feel we need to risk anything with him.

“If we’ve got knocks they’re pretty minor ones."