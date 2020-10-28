Skip to site footer
Club Statement: Coventry United (A)

Rovers' league fixture away at Coventry United will no longer go ahead on Sunday

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies' FA Women’s Championship fixture against Coventry United has been postponed.

Coventry United have confirmed that members of their first team squad tested positive for COVID-19.   

As per the government guidelines and protocols, Coventry's squad has now entered a period of isolation. 

As a result, it has been agreed with the FA to postpone the fixture originally scheduled for Sunday 1 November.

An update on when the fixture will be replayed shall be announced in due course. 

The safety of all players and staff remains paramount in these challenging times and we wish everyone affected at Coventry United all the best in their recovery. 


