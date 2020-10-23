City not a side who will roll over

Tony Mowbray has warned his side not to expect an easy ride when Rovers head to St Andrew's to take on Coventry City on Saturday.

City have had a decent start to the campaign following their promotion from League One at the end of last season under the stewardship of Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues have stepped up to the mark fairly comfortably so far, but only Derby County and basement side Wycombe Wanderers have conceded more goals.

However, they have been potent at the other end, with Matt Godden, in his first Championship season, on three goals already in his opening six games in the second tier.

“Coventry are applying themselves pretty well to this division and it’s going to be a tough game," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers ahead of Saturday's trip to St Andrew's.

“They drew with Swansea in midweek, a team that reached the play-offs last season, so there’s the evidence that they’re not a team who will roll over.

“It’s going to be a tough contest for us, but it’s one that we should look forward to the challenge of.

“A lot of people felt Coventry would have a really small budget and would struggle, but they are much better than that.

“Mark deserves a lot of credit for what he’s done at that football club, a club that I of course know well having spent a couple of years there," Mowbray added when touching on the influence that Robins has had at City.

“He’s done an amazing job at Coventry and the evidence has been there in the games that I’ve watched.

“It’s a wonderful club with wonderful history, a club that one the FA Cup in 1987, and it’s a club with an amazing fanbase.

“They’ve beaten QPR, they’ve drawn with Swansea, they’ve shown they can compete, they have some good players and a good way of playing.