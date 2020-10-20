Brooks pleased to play her part

Goalkeeper Alex Brooks says Rovers' 1-0 win over London City Lionesses will give the team great confidence moving forward.

Georgia Walters' first-half penalty was enough for the Blues to triumph for the second time this season, with Brooks helping to keep the visitors at bay at the other end.

She felt Rovers showed great fighting spirit and character to come away with three points and move up to seventh in the FA Women's Championship table.

"We're all buzzing, it was a great game, we fought till the end," Brooks commented post-match.

"It felt like the longest game I've ever played in, but we got there in the end.

"We scored, had it ruled out, and then we got the penalty straight after, so we knew we could do it.

"It did become more of a battle once we got the goal. It would have been better if we could get hold [of the game] a little bit more, but we dug deep and manage to keep that lead.

"It was positive [at half-time], we just discussed where the problems could arise from and what we could make use of better.

"It felt like the last 10 minutes, the pressure just kept coming but we dealt with it well and managed the game well."

Brooks kept a clean sheet in her first league start of the season, continuing an incredible record carried over from her first spell at the Club.

The 25-year-old is still yet to concede in a league fixture for Rovers, who have also won all five games she has started.

The shot-stopper believes everyone is heading into the international break with a positive mindset, ahead of returning to face Coventry United away on Sunday 1 November (2pm kick-off).

"Everyone wants a clean sheet, especially me, but it's good to go into the break now we've got two weeks off," she added.

"We're in a better place going into the break, we can't fully relax but we can relax a little bit, enjoy training and work on things that we've got time to work on now.

"Hopefully we can go into the next game, a big game, more relaxed, it gives you that little bit of relaxation.

"Obviously every game is a big game, but no one wants to be near the bottom of the table, with all the pressure, so it just gives us that freedom to enjoy the game a little bit more."