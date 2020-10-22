Brereton: A bittersweet night

It was an evening of pleasure and pain for Ben Brereton, who scored his first goal of the season but couldn't help Rovers take anything from the midweek trip to Vicarage Road.

Watford ran out 3-1 winners on Wednesday night despite Rovers dominating the encounter in Hertfordshire.

Tony Mowbray's men came up against an inspired goalkeeper in the form of Ben Foster, but there was nothing the former England international stopper could do to keep out Brereton's wonder-strike midway through the first half.

After fine chest control, Brereton's thumping volley from range caught out Foster, who couldn't react quick enough to stop the shot from finding the back of the net.

“It was a brilliant moment for me and lovely to get my first goal of the season," an upbeat Brereton reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

"Arma [Adam Armstrong] did really well and I was just there at the right time.

“I’ve not seen it back yet but it felt like it was a good goal. I caught it sweetly, caught the goalkeeper out and I’m really happy with it.

“The whole team, every individual, they bring the confidence up higher and higher. It’s clicking for us, but we need to get more results for those performances.

“I have to score as many goals this season and get assists to help the team as much as I can.

“But it’s a disappointing result, we don’t like losing games, but we have to keep our heads high because we played well and there were positive signs.

“All the lads put effort in through the game and I thought we were good on the ball, pressed well and didn’t really give them much," he added.

“We were up against a great ‘keeper and made some great saves from the chances we created. We wanted to get the result and I think everyone can see we’re playing good football and playing as a team.

“We’ll focus on Coventry now, we’ll train, go there with a positive attitude and believe we can get the three points."