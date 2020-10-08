Skip to site footer
Bradley joins Chorley on loan

Emma Bradley will continue her development with National League club Chorley

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies goalkeeper Emma Bradley has joined Chorley Women FC on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper arrived at Rovers in the summer, along with fellow goalkeepers Alex Brooks and Fran Bentley, having spent the last two years with Manchester City's Academy. 

She will now gain first-team experience with National League Division One North side Chorley.

The England youth international is set to join up with Carra Jones and Lara Beeley, who also joined the fourth tier Magpies on loan last month. 

Jones came off the bench as Chorley won their first game of the season two weeks ago, beating Barnsley 1-0. 

Good luck, Emma! 


