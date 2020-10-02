Skip to site footer
Boss: We have to be ready for battle

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to tomorrow's home encounter with Cardiff City at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says his side will have to stand up to the physical side of the game when Cardiff City head to Ewood Park on Saturday for the fourth Championship game of the season.

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

1 October 2020
Buoyed having won their last two games, Cardiff will provide a stern test at Ewood Park, with Neil Harris bringing his side north looking for a response having suffered defeat to Reading last time out.
 
And the boss believes City's style of play will make them tricky opponents for his side this weekend.
 
“Cardiff will be very much a different test from the one we faced against Derby a week ago, but we’ll have to be ready for that," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the game.
 
“If we get beat on Saturday then we’ll all be doom and gloom going into the international break, so that’s why I don’t get carried away.
 
“This team can score from set plays with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Morrison at the back, they can bully anyone and put the ball in the net, so it doesn’t matter how much possession you have and how many passes you make, the secret is to simply win the game.
 
“We’ll strive and do our very best to get the three points. Cardiff can be strong, can be direct, have plenty of experience and will ask questions of you defensively," Mowbray added.
 
“We’ll take the confidence from the result we had down there at the back end of the season, and I’m sure they’ll be mindful of our last couple of results.
 
“They’ll have a game plan, Neil has his own beliefs and is someone I really like. He’ll have them ready to go and we’ll have to be prepared for the confrontation that’s coming."
 
