Boss ready for a Royals appointment

Top of the table Reading head to Ewood Park this evening as Rovers aim to bring the Berkshire side's unbeaten run to an end

Just now

Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to send a message to the rest of the Championship by ending Reading's unbeaten run in the division.

The Royals are yet to suffer defeat in their seven games this term; winning six, drawing once and conceding just a solitary goal so far this season.

Rovers' free-flowing, high-scoring attack is the best in the league, but they will be up against the meanest defence in the second tier when the two teams battle it out in East Lancashire this evening.

“They’ve got a pretty potent attacking force, we know all about Lucas Joao of course, a man who’s in good form, a man who’s strong, tricky and agile," Mowbray admitted when discussing the former Rovers loanee to iFollow Rovers.

“The big lad, [Yakou] Meite, he scored a wonderful goal at the weekend with an overhead kick and scored against us at the end of last season.

“They’re a dangerous side with good players. [Ovie] Ejaria, who they signed from Liverpool, he’s a wonderful technician, a lovely football.

“The fact that they’ve conceded just one goal suggests their defence isn’t too bad either."

The summer appointment of former Atletico Madrid player Veljko Paunovic has brought an instant impact at the Madejski Stadium.

The Serbian chief took over from former Rovers assistant Mark Bowen and has already made waves in his first few games involved in English football.

“They’ve changed their coach in the summer, and why they’ve kept clean sheet after clean sheet this season, considering we beat them 4-3 at the end of the last campaign, maybe it’s a change in philosophy," Mowbray added.

“I think they’ll probably not be as adventurous as they have been in the past and their possession statistics suggest that they’re not dominating the ball.

“We have to find the answer to beat the deep block teams and it’s something we’ve been working very hard at."


