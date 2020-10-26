Boss impressed with Williams' fine form

The stats don't lie: Derrick Williams has kept clean sheets in each of his last four appearances in a Rovers shirt.

Of course, those shut-outs aren't all down to the Republic of Ireland international defender, the whole team have done their bit to earn those clean sheets.

Rovers have understandably won plaudits for their free-flowing, exciting attacking style of play, but at the back they have been just as efficient, with Williams playing a big part throughout the fine start to the campaign.

“Derrick’s a focused young man, a man at the stage of his life who wants some security and wants to know what the next few years will bring," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when reserving special praise for the 27-year-old.

“He’s got wonderful qualities, he still has to develop himself and work on certain aspects of his game, but that’s what he does because he’s a very conscientious footballer.

“He wants to study, he wants to learn and wants to get better, and I think the performance level has been really high when he’s played for our team.

“He’s got a wonderful understanding with Darragh Lenihan and the team will only benefit from that as we move forward.

“At some stage he might have been elsewhere, but I hope we can persuade Derrick that his future should be here.

“Derrick is one of the players that we can hopefully try and talk to and secure going forward."