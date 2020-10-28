Boss impressed with Arma's maturity

Adam Armstrong returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship goalscoring charts thanks to his excellently taken brace against Reading on Tuesday night.

The diminutive frontman took his tally to nine for the season in the league and he's now onto 21 goals so far in 2020 with two months of the year still remaining.

The 23-year-old's two finishes were taken extremely well; his first being swept home first time after Reading's early opener, before a glancing header gave Rafael Cabral no chance midway through the second half.

The strikes were the bright points on what was ultimately a disappointing evening at Ewood Park for Mowbray's men.

“Arma’s maturing now, he’s 23 now, not 18, 19 or whatever he was when I first had him," the boss admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“He’s going to score goals wherever he plays.

“He can score the scruffy strikes, he can score the wonder goals, he can score off both feet, he got a glancing header tonight as well.

“I’m happy that he’s here with us and I’ve said to the strikers this evening that we almost need two Adam Armstrongs," he added.

“They have to learn, to get into the six-yard box, the killer zones, they have to follow in and score when a ball bounces off a goalkeeper. They’re the goals we don’t score enough of.

“Adam’s doing that, but he’s the only one really.

“His numbers will continue to rise because he can still score those wonder goals with his right or left foot that fly into the corners.”