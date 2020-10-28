Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss impressed with Arma's maturity

The striker leapt over Brentford's Ivan Toney and returned to the top of the Championship's goalscoring charts last night

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Adam Armstrong returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship goalscoring charts thanks to his excellently taken brace against Reading on Tuesday night.

The diminutive frontman took his tally to nine for the season in the league and he's now onto 21 goals so far in 2020 with two months of the year still remaining.

The 23-year-old's two finishes were taken extremely well; his first being swept home first time after Reading's early opener, before a glancing header gave Rafael Cabral no chance midway through the second half.

The strikes were the bright points on what was ultimately a disappointing evening at Ewood Park for Mowbray's men.

“Arma’s maturing now, he’s 23 now, not 18, 19 or whatever he was when I first had him," the boss admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“He’s going to score goals wherever he plays.

“He can score the scruffy strikes, he can score the wonder goals, he can score off both feet, he got a glancing header tonight as well.

“I’m happy that he’s here with us and I’ve said to the strikers this evening that we almost need two Adam Armstrongs," he added.

“They have to learn, to get into the six-yard box, the killer zones, they have to follow in and score when a ball bounces off a goalkeeper. They’re the goals we don’t score enough of.

“Adam’s doing that, but he’s the only one really.

“His numbers will continue to rise because he can still score those wonder goals with his right or left foot that fly into the corners.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Great to see Arma do what he does best

21 June 2020

Bristol City must be sick of the sight of Adam Armstrong.

Read full article

Club News

Boss and Rovers quintet named in Team of the Week!

21 September 2020

Tony Mowbray and five of his Rovers players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Boss and Rovers quartet named in Team of the Week!

28 September 2020

For the second week running there's plenty of Rovers players in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

"He's probably got his own Goal of the Season competition!"

8 July 2020

Tony Mowbray has paid tribute to Adam Armstrong after the diminutive frontman added another wonder goal to his portfolio against Cardiff City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

It will take time for Aynsley to adjust

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits that Aynsley Pears won't transform overnight after the goalkeeper made his debut for the club against Reading on Tuesday evening.

Read full article

Club News

A chastening defeat

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Rothwell, Johnson and Bell

8 Hours ago

There were four missing men from the matchday squad against Reading on Tuesday night, and Tony Mowbray has explained the condition of the quartet.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Reading

9 Hours ago

Read full article

View more