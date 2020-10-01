Boss hails maturing Rothwell

Tony Mowbray admits he's been impressed with Joe Rothwell's recent form and has seen plenty of positive signs from the 25-year-old in the early stages of this season.

Rothwell's now into his third season at the club, with Mowbray often questioning the talented midfielder's end product during that time.

However, Rothwell's recently come up with the answers and goes into this weekend's home test against Cardiff City with two assists in as many games.

The playmaker was electric in a midfield three alongside Bradley Johnson and Lewis Holtby in the emphatic 4-0 win over Derby County last weekend.

“I think Joe’s maturing now," Mowbray began when highlighting the former Oxford United man's impact to iFollow Rovers.

"He’s not a kid anymore but he remains an unbelievable talent.

“I keep trying to tell him how special he can be and how glad I am that he plays for us and not the opposition.

“There are other times, when he doesn’t impact the game, and I get really frustrated with him.

“He has to grasp it and develop to have that confidence to run past people and to produce the end product like he is doing at the moment.

“There have been a couple of times recently where he’s beaten a couple of players and steamed into the box before producing a weak effort straight to the goalkeeper.

“Joe’s right up there with anybody for his ability to accelerate so fast from a standing start," he added.

“It needs to sometimes be the case where we give it to Joe to beat three men and slide open a chance when we need a goal.

“I don’t like to compare him to anybody, but he’s a great talent and needs to keep believing in himself every week."

On the topic of belief, Mowbray has plenty of it in his man, who he feels can reach the very top at some point in his career.