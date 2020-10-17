Boss beaming with Rovers' late business

Four quality deadline day additions left Tony Mowbray grinning like a Cheshire cat when he reflected on an excellent end to the transfer window.

Mowbray was a busy man on the final day, with deals thrashed out for a quality quartet coming into Ewood Park to significantly bolster the squad in a variety of areas.

First through the door on deadline day was Scotland international and two-time Championship winner Barry Douglas, with the left back arriving on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United.

Tom Trybull, another man with promotion-winning experience under his belt, soon followed on loan from Norwich City, and there was still time left for two further afternoon additions.

Aynsley Pears was the third capture, with the goalkeeper linking up on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough, before Rovers beat the deadline to bring in the highly-rated Harvey Elliott from Premier League champions Liverpool.

And looking back on a hectic day, Mowbray was quick to pay tribute to some key figures behind the scenes for getting the deals over the line.

“I’m very pleased and I need to thank the Owners for supporting us, I need to thank the Chief Executive for working so hard, I need to thank Mark Venus of course, our Head of Football Operations, for making a lot of calls, and Stuart Harvey, our Head of Recruitment," he said to iFollow Rovers.

“All the recruitment staff as well deserve a lot of credit as well because they’ve been working long hours, made a lot of phone calls, and as a manager it’s left for me to simply push a button or tick a box.

“They do all the work really, but we’ve spent a lot of time together over the last few months trying to identify the players that we needed to move our team forward in a certain way and with a certain style.

“The next job is to integrate these players into the group and to create the competition for the places.

“These players are here to provide real competition, and the best teams have competition all over the pitch.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing how it all comes together, but we’ve signed some pretty good footballers in my opinion and the challenge is in front of us to put it into action on the grass."

It's been a challenging summer window for Mowbray and his team, but ultimately, with eight additions in total, the boss is thrilled with the business.

And he's explained just how complex negotiations are throughout the weeks and months.

"I’ve always said that transfer windows are time against money scenarios. If you bid too soon then it’s going to cost you too much money, so you have to be patient," he revealed.

“And there will be times where you lose footballers because other clubs will have more money and can do a deal.

“Some slip through your fingers, but we’ve been patient, we’ve worked hard and have had lots of conversations.

“As we sit here now, there’s real competition for places, we still have [Bradley] Dack to come back, [Lewis] Travis to come back, Lewis Holtby to come back, Joe Rankin-Costello not far away, Corry Evans has been away as well.

“We’ve got some squad to dig into and my job is to make sure they all gel.”