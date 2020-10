Rovers’ home encounter with Middlesbrough next month has been selected for live TV broadcast.

The game, which takes place at Ewood Park on Tuesday November 3rd (kick-off 7.45pm), will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Rovers won last season’s corresponding fixture 1-0 thanks to a Danny Graham penalty.

The Championship clash will see summer signings Daniel Ayala and Aynsley Pears come up against their former club.