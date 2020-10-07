Skip to site footer
Birmingham programme available to download

Supporters are able to read tonight's matchday programme online for free!

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

The latest edition of Rovers Ladies' new digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free.

The second issue, produced for tonight's behind-closed-doors Continental Tyres League Cup fixture against Birmingham City Women, features Welsh forward Georgia Walters as cover star.

You can read an exclusive interview with Walters, who discusses how she has settled in to life at Rovers, her international call-ups for Wales and what she expects from the opposition.

Also inside, Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly pens her usual programme notes and we take a look at Carla Ward's Barclays FA Women's Super League outfit.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Tonight's Continetal Cup clash (7:45pm kick-off) is the Blues' first game in the competition this season and Donnelly's side will be aiming to get off to a good start against top flight opposition.  

You can follow all of the action over on @RoversLadies' official social media channels, which will provide build-up, live match updates and post-match reaction after the final whistle.


