Birmingham programme available to download

The latest edition of Rovers Ladies' new digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free.

The second issue, produced for tonight's behind-closed-doors Continental Tyres League Cup fixture against Birmingham City Women, features Welsh forward Georgia Walters as cover star.

You can read an exclusive interview with Walters, who discusses how she has settled in to life at Rovers, her international call-ups for Wales and what she expects from the opposition.

Also inside, Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly pens her usual programme notes and we take a look at Carla Ward's Barclays FA Women's Super League outfit.