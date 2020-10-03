Barr: It feels like a defeat

Billy Barr cut a frustrated figure after his side didn't get what they deserved against Manchester United Under-23s on Friday.

The 2-2 draw extends the Development Squad's unbeaten start to the campaign to three games, but Barr felt his side deserved all three points rather than a solitary one.

The draw shifts Rovers to the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 table on goal difference.

Joe Hugill's early strike put United in front before Connor McBride's penalty levelled things up midway through the half.

Brad Lyons' header put Rovers in front just before the hour and it looked like that would be the winner with time running out.

However, a rare United attack saw them grab an equaliser with five minutes remaining, with Hugill completing his brace and earning a share of the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Leyland.

“We have real disappointment, it feels more like a defeat than a draw," Barr reflected after the game.

“If you compare the games, Monday and Friday, they were a real contrast. For 25 minutes in the second half I thought it looked similar, we had good control of the game, good chances to kill the game, but bad decision-making and bad timing of passes, and if we get them right then the game is comfortable.

“Manchester United will always carry a threat and [Anthony] Elanga will be a player I think, looking at him over the course of the games that we watched before this and he caused us a threat with his pace.

“Late on it was his cross that was deflected to their lad (Hugill).

“We kept giving the ball away, it was knowing when to control it and not to risk, do the simple things and ask questions of the opposition and keep them penned into their own half.

“I think we’re getting into the final third well, but then when we’re there the decision-making has let us down at times, the support run or the final ball whether it be a cut-back or a cross," he added.

“We get up there well which is a positive. What I keep saying them though is that if there’s nothing on, then come back out and spend some time with the ball, switch it, to get into the best position rather than the first position.”

Rovers hit the road next up, with a trip to Southampton on the agenda on Sunday 18th October, kick-off 2pm at the Sands Stadium.