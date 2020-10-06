Ayala impressed with Rovers' quality

Daniel Ayala may have only been at Rovers for under a month, but the Spaniard admits he's liked what he's seen from his team-mates.

The commanding centre back arrived at Ewood Park in the middle of September following his departure from Middlesbrough, and the squad have already made an impression on the 29-year-old.

Having got plenty of training sessions under his belt, Ayala appeared for an hour for the Under-23s against Leicester City at Leyland before being thrown straight in against Cardiff City for the first team following injury to Darragh Lenihan.

And so far, he's happy with how his first few weeks have gone in East Lancashire.

“I was very surprised by the quality of the squad coming here," the centre back admitted to iFollow Rovers. “I knew it was a good team that I was coming into, a team that wants to go up, but it’s brilliant when you look at the quality we have here, particularly at the attacking end of the pitch.

“Everyone’s pleased with the points tally we have so far, but we all want more, especially from the game against Cardiff.

“That’s the way it goes, we now have two weeks to improve and work on a few things before the next game against Nottingham Forest," he said, as he looks to keep his place when one of his former clubs head to Ewood Park later this month.

“We’ve shown that we can score a lot of goals, so we just need to keep the clean sheets going, as we have done for the last three games.

“Clean sheets are vital for getting points and the confidence."