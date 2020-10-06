Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Ayala impressed with Rovers' quality

The Spanish defender made his debut for the club against Cardiff City at the weekend

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Daniel Ayala may have only been at Rovers for under a month, but the Spaniard admits he's liked what he's seen from his team-mates.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

4 October 2020
The commanding centre back arrived at Ewood Park in the middle of September following his departure from Middlesbrough, and the squad have already made an impression on the 29-year-old.
 
Having got plenty of training sessions under his belt, Ayala appeared for an hour for the Under-23s against Leicester City at Leyland before being thrown straight in against Cardiff City for the first team following injury to Darragh Lenihan.
 
And so far, he's happy with how his first few weeks have gone in East Lancashire.
 
“I was very surprised by the quality of the squad coming here," the centre back admitted to iFollow Rovers.
 
“I knew it was a good team that I was coming into, a team that wants to go up, but it’s brilliant when you look at the quality we have here, particularly at the attacking end of the pitch.
 
“Everyone’s pleased with the points tally we have so far, but we all want more, especially from the game against Cardiff.
 
“That’s the way it goes, we now have two weeks to improve and work on a few things before the next game against Nottingham Forest," he said, as he looks to keep his place when one of his former clubs head to Ewood Park later this month.
 
“We’ve shown that we can score a lot of goals, so we just need to keep the clean sheets going, as we have done for the last three games.
 
“Clean sheets are vital for getting points and the confidence."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Vital to be ready when called upon

5 October 2020

Having slipped straight into the heart of the Rovers backline, you'd have never known that the weekend's match was Daniel Ayala's first outing in 10 months.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Wycombe Wanderers (H)

19 September 2020

Just days after joining the club, Daniel Ayala is the cover star for our first league programme of 2020-21.

Read full article

Club News

🎥 Rovers Backstage: Dan Cam!

18 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer delighted to land Ayala

16 September 2020

Tony Mowbray admits his patience has paid off after landing experienced and proven defender Daniel Ayala.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Antonis arrives at Rovers

Just now

Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Greece Under-21 international goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Armstrong 🆚 Evans

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Order your 2020-21 kits now!

5 Hours ago

Supporters can order their 2020-21 Rovers kits now!

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: It's been a positive start

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes his side are moving in the right direction after plenty of encouraging displays in the opening four games of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Read full article

View more