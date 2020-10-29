Arma: Keep the chances coming

Adam Armstrong believes Rovers are on the right track and will continue to win games if they keep creating the opportunities.

The Championship's top goalscorer moved onto 10 goals in as many games in all competitions so far this season with a brace against Reading in midweek.

It proved to be a disappointing evening for Rovers, who were beaten by the Royals on the night.

However, Armstrong feels the signs are there for all to see that Rovers will be in for a positive campaign, with an opportunity to get back to winning ways arriving this weekend against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

“We’re creating chances and that’s a positive thing, so we have to keep going and keep getting the goals in," he said adamantly ahead of the game.

“The scrappy goals are something I’ve been working hard on, getting in the right areas and making the right runs, fortunately for me it paid off in midweek.

“I’ve been working hard and the lads have been brilliant this season going forward, so hopefully can keep creating chances and keep scoring the goals.

“Harvey [Elliott]’s come in and has shown already what he can do. The quality he’s got, the assists he’s got and I’m sure he’ll get plenty of goals as well," he added.

“He’s just 17, it’s crazy, but he’s got the full support from all the lads.

“You want competition for places in every position, we have players coming back and we’re looking stronger.”