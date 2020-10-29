Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Arma: Keep the chances coming

The league's top goalscorer will be looking to add to his tally when Rovers head to Swansea City this weekend

Just now

Sponsored by

Adam Armstrong believes Rovers are on the right track and will continue to win games if they keep creating the opportunities.

The Championship's top goalscorer moved onto 10 goals in as many games in all competitions so far this season with a brace against Reading in midweek.

It proved to be a disappointing evening for Rovers, who were beaten by the Royals on the night.

However, Armstrong feels the signs are there for all to see that Rovers will be in for a positive campaign, with an opportunity to get back to winning ways arriving this weekend against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

“We’re creating chances and that’s a positive thing, so we have to keep going and keep getting the goals in," he said adamantly ahead of the game.

“The scrappy goals are something I’ve been working hard on, getting in the right areas and making the right runs, fortunately for me it paid off in midweek.

“I’ve been working hard and the lads have been brilliant this season going forward, so hopefully can keep creating chances and keep scoring the goals.

“Harvey [Elliott]’s come in and has shown already what he can do. The quality he’s got, the assists he’s got and I’m sure he’ll get plenty of goals as well," he added.

“He’s just 17, it’s crazy, but he’s got the full support from all the lads.

“You want competition for places in every position, we have players coming back and we’re looking stronger.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss impressed with Arma's maturity

23 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship goalscoring charts thanks to his excellently taken brace against Reading on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Three Rovers named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week!

26 October 2020

Another formidable display on the road from a relentless Rovers has seen three of the team rewarded with a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Armstrong 🆚 Evans

6 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Cardiff City

2 October 2020

Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer Adam Armstrong is our big interview for this weekend's home encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Swansea City v Rovers

2 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Boss impressed with Arma's maturity

23 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship goalscoring charts thanks to his excellently taken brace against Reading on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

It will take time for Aynsley to adjust

28 October 2020

Tony Mowbray admits that Aynsley Pears won't transform overnight after the goalkeeper made his debut for the club against Reading on Tuesday evening.

Read full article

Club News

A chastening defeat

28 October 2020

Read full article

View more