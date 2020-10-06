Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Antonis arrives at Rovers

Greek goalkeeper completes move from Slavia Sofia to Ewood Park, on a three-year deal

Just now

Sponsored by

Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Greece Under-21 international goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis.

The 21-year-old joins from Bulgarian top flight side Slavia Sofia on a three-year deal, with the club having the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.

Born in Thessaloniki, Stergiakis started out with local club Aris, before continuing his development at Thyella Folita.

The 6’5” shot-stopper moved to Bulgaria in August 2015 and made his Slavia debut at the age of just 17.

He has since gone on to make 78 appearances for the club, gaining Europa League experience and winning the Bulgarian Cup in 2018.

Capped by Greece at various youth levels, Stergiakis is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top young talents, who will provide both cover and competition for Rovers’ goalkeeping department, including fellow summer signing Thomas Kaminski.

He will meet up and train with his new Rovers team-mates for the first time tomorrow (Wednesday).

Welcome, Antonis!

SeasonPassBanner.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Armstrong 🆚 Evans

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Order your 2020-21 kits now!

5 Hours ago

Supporters can order their 2020-21 Rovers kits now!

Read full article

Club News

Ayala impressed with Rovers' quality

6 Hours ago

Daniel Ayala may have only been at Rovers for under a month, but the Spaniard admits he's liked what he's seen from his team-mates.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: It's been a positive start

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes his side are moving in the right direction after plenty of encouraging displays in the opening four games of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Read full article

View more