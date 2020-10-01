An update from the Retail Team

Firstly we would like to thank everyone who has supported ourselves and the Club by pre-ordering the 2020-21 season kit.

At the start of the current campaign we were able to reveal the new kits for the forthcoming season and subsequently put them on pre-order.

Unfortunately at that time we were unable to give you an exact date as to when they would be delivered.

We can confirm that we have received a delivery of adult, junior and infant home kits, junior away kits and adult away shirts is sizes medium, large and extra-large. We are expecting to receive two more deliveries over the next week with the remainder of our stock.

Once the stock arrives with us it is counted and booked onto our system. This will automatically place any orders containing these items into our picking system which our staff work through in date order.

Please note that if your order contains an item that is not currently here then your order will be placed on hold until it can be completed in full.

Please be assured that our staff are working as quickly and efficiently as possible to get your orders out to you. We are experiencing a high number of queries asking when your order will be delivered.

We understand your frustrations and eagerness to receive your new kit but we ask you please to bear with us as we work to get your orders out to you. You will receive an email when your order has been despatched or is ready for collection.

Thank you for your understanding and patience in this matter, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Roverstore soon.