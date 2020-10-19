Skip to site footer
Alan Bradshaw (14.09.1941-18.10.2020)

Former Rovers midfielder and FA Youth Cup winner passes away at the age of 79

5 Hours ago

Rovers are saddened to learn of the passing of former inside forward Alan Bradshaw, aged 79.

A Blackburn lad, Bradshaw started his career with his hometown team and scored in the 1959 FA Youth Cup final victory over West Ham, as Rovers lifted the trophy for the first and only time in the club’s history.

At the age of 21, Bradshaw then scored just seconds into his senior Rovers debut in a 4-2 defeat away to Wolves in September 1962.

A team-mate of Rovers legends Ronnie Clayton and Bryan Douglas, he went on to make 11 appearances for the club, scoring two goals, before leaving for Crewe Alexandra in 1965.

After hanging up his boots, Bradshaw returned to Rovers as youth team coach and managed local clubs Great Harwood, Padiham, Clitheroe and Chorley.

Rovers would like to offer its sincere condolences to Alan’s family and friends at this sad time.


