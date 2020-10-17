A fresh challenge to focus on

Manager Gemma Donnelly hopes Rovers Ladies can rekindle their scoring touch when they welcome London City Lionesses to Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The Blues failed to find the net in the league or cup last week, losing narrowly to Birmingham City and Lewes.

Speaking earlier this week, the Rovers boss underlined the importance of taking a positive result from their latest encounter, against the Lionesses.

"After last weekend's defeat at Lewes, we needed to pick the girls up, Donnelly admitted.

"There was just something lacking on Sunday and I can't put my finger on it, but we go again and I know the girls have the right character.

"It's been a new week with different preparation ahead of this game. We've picked up the intensity and wanted to focus on the positives that we could have got from the Lewes game.

"And ensure we're working towards our end goal, which is of course going into a game at home against a team who has also had an indifferent start this season.

"We'll be raring to go after the training and preparation to head into the game and search for some points to top up our current tally."

After conceding late goals in several recents fixtures, Donnelly now wants to see Rovers create more chances at the other end in order to give themselves a better chance of winning games.

She continued: "We need to generate more clear cut chances in front of goal, which will obviously ease the burden of conceding goals at the back.

"We have to be on form for the whole game and not just for three quarters or the majority of the game, so that's something we need to pick up on as well.

"Defensively, albeit we have conceded goals, we haven't conceded too many. My primary focus now is supporting our attack and our forwards.

"We've got quality in abundance and they may be lacking a little bit of confidence at the minute but it's not because of the opportunities that the team have created, it's just that we can't find the back of the net.

"We've worked on that this week and I hope that it provides us with abilities and those opportunities on Sunday."

Rovers sit 10th in the early FA Women's Championship standings, albeit with a game in hand on several teams around them in the table, while London City are one point and two places above.

"Picking up points is obviously important, it will ease the pressure that the players put on themselves and that I probably put on the players," Donnelly added.

"It's a competitive league and it's all about points, so they've got to start picking those points up.

"I think we could do better and we must do better. I feel the quality we have within the squad and the experience and the youth to drive that intensity is there as well."