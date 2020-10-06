New recruit Antonis Stergiakis says he's excited for his Rovers career to start after making the deadline day move to England.

The talented 21-year-old goalkeeper joins from Bulgarian top flight side Slavia Sofia having started his career in his native Greece with Aris, before continuing his development at Thyella Folita.

Despite his tender years, Stergiakis arrives at Ewood Park with plenty of experience under his belt during his five years with Slavia.

The stopper totalled 78 appearances for the club, gained Europa League experience and also won the Bulgarian Cup in 2018.

“I’m really excited to be here, it really is a dream come true to come and play in England, which was my goal as a child," he admitted after putting pen-to-paper on an initial three-year deal.

“From the moment I started watching English football and seeing just how competitive the leagues are, it was my goal as soon as I started playing football.

“Whenever I watch football on the television, it’s always English football because of just how amazing it is in this country.

“I was waiting to make the next step from Bulgarian football but I didn’t know where it would be. It was a bit of a surprise for me when the offer came a few days ago and the deal happened very quickly."

Stergiakis is highly regarded as one of Europe’s top young talents, and will provide both cover and competition for Rovers’ goalkeeping department, including fellow summer signing Thomas Kaminski.

And on hearing of Rovers' interest in his services, the Greek admits he jumped at the chance to make the switch to East Lancashire.

“I didn’t even think about it, as soon as I was told of Rovers I just said yes to it," he added.

"I know the history of the club is very strong. It’s a very big club with a big history and I’m ready for this next step.

“I’m going to work hard to be the best goalkeeper I can. I want to come here, work hard and play well for the club. Nobody knows what will happen in the future, but it’s a good opportunity for me."