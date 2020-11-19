Joe Rothwell was back with a bang last time out against QPR, and now the playmaker wants to double up and play his part in back-to-back wins when Rovers head to Luton Town on Saturday.

The Hatters did the double over Tony Mowbray's men last season, with the win at Kenilworth Road on the last day of the season keeping the Bedfordshire side in the Championship by the skin of their teeth.

Nathan Jones' side have taken momentum from the excellent form shown at the back end of the 2019-20 campaign and have had a fine start to this term.

They currently sit two places and three points ahead of Rovers in the table, but Mowbray's charges will be boosted by a number of returning players, with the international break arriving at the right time to get more bodies back.

“I think it was probably needed with us being hit hard with injuries and a few COVID issues," Rothwell admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's trip south.

“It’s nice to have a few of the lads back and we’re all raring to go now. It seemed to be a case of us getting one player back and then getting another one hit straight away.

“We never really got a settled starting XI out there, so the break’s been good for us.

“We’re all training well and we’ll hopefully go into Saturday on a high after the win against QPR last time out.

“We started the season well with the wins against Wycombe and Derby, but we’ve never settled after that mainly because of the issues we’ve had.

“Hopefully all that’s behind us and we can go on a good run now.

“The win over QPR ensured we went into the break on a high, now’s the time to take that positivity into Saturday at Luton.”

Having experienced COVID and being forced to quarantine, Rothwell's now fully fit and back to his usual self in the 3-1 win over QPR two weeks ago.

And reflecting on his time out, he admits it was frustrating to miss out on five games during his month-long absence after an excellent start to the season on a personal level.

“I found the isolation tougher for the 10 days than the three months we had off towards the end of last season," he added.

“You’re not allowed to leave the house or do anything, whereas at least you could leave the house and exercise in the three months we had off.

“I was eager to get back in after those 10 days, but it does take one or two more days to get back into the swing of things, especially with the intensity that we train at.

“It was a shame that the isolation came when it did because I felt I was in good form and playing well.”