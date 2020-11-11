Skip to site footer
We'll rest up and be ready to go again

Adam Armstrong says Rovers will use the two week international break as an opportunity to recharge the batteries

4 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong believes a recharging of the batteries will ensure a rested Rovers will come back firing on all cylinders after the international break.

The division's top goalscorer has been one of the shining lights this term, with the 23-year-old already on 11 league goals in his first 10 outings in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

He hit another brace to help Rovers go into the international break in buoyant mood following the win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

It's not all been plain sailing for Tony Mowbray's men though, with the squad decimated by injuries and isolation in the early stages of 2020-21.

But the boss is expected to be boosted by a number of returning Rovers by the time the trip to Luton Town comes around later this month, and that will only make the team stronger ahead of a key part of the season.

“I’ve always said it that I’ve felt we’ve had a great squad that can produce on a regular basis, it’s just been about that final little part of it," Armstrong told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the season so far.

“It’s starting to come together now, we’re picking up the three points for our performances and we’re getting players back.

“The squad’s massively important for us, especially with the injuries that we have, but hopefully we can get rest in and get some players back soon enough.

“We’ll be firing and ready to go for Luton. We’ll be raring to go after the break and then get back on it.”


