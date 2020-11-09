We were excellent from start to finish

It had been a long four-year wait for Scott Wharton, but he was back starting a league game for Rovers a whopping 1,540 days on from his last.

Before the weekend, the last time the central defender appeared in a league outing in blue-and-white came way back in August 2016 against Burton Albion in a 2-2 draw at Ewood Park.

Fast forward four years, two months and 18 days, and it proved to be a happier occasion on home turf for the Blackburn-born defender, with a much-needed three points sending Tony Mowbray's men into the international break in buoyant mood.

The 23-year-old didn't really put a foot wrong against the Londoners, and won the majority of his aerial battles up against Scotland international Lyndon Dykes.

“It's certainly been a while, but I really enjoyed it and obviously it was great to get the win," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“The lads played excellently from start to finish and we had to dig deep in the second half, which you have to sometimes do in games.

“I’ve been on the bench pretty much every game this season, so I’ve been in and around it, but today was my opportunity to really show the gaffer what I can do.

“I’ve made a couple of substitute appearances this season, including the game at Watford. Looking back on that game, I wasn’t happy with my performance and I felt I was sloppy in that match.

“I came on against Middlesbrough as well, and it was better, and I was just so pleased to get the start against QPR.

“It’s all about trust," he added.

"The manager needs to trust you on the pitch and it feels like all the lads have bought into the way we want to play this season.

“We want to go forward, we’re looking strong and hopefully the international break will allow us to hit the reset button to allow everyone to get back together and ready to go again at Luton."