Club News

We might have to find a different way to win

There's been plenty of excellent attacking intent from Rovers this season, but Tony Mowbray believes a tight contest lies in store this weekend against Queens Park Rangers

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits that it might need another gritty display from his side to edge past in form Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

Rovers showed their fighting spirit to earn a creditable point at home to Middlesbrough at Ewood Park, with the side earning a fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

Mowbray's men will be desperate to return to winning ways following a couple of recently frustrating results, but know just how tricky this weekend's game could be this weekend.

However, Rovers have won the last two home encounters against Mark Warburton's Hoops, who sit a place ahead of us in the Sky Bet Championship table.

“They have some talented players, some very talented young players, and have won their last couple against Cardiff and Derby, so they’ll come to Ewood in confident mood," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers ahead of the test.

“They have some talented individuals at the top end of the pitch and at the back they have some tall, strong, powerful defenders.

“It’s obviously going to be a tough game, but it’s one that we should look forward to and take some belief into.

“We know that if we perform as we know we can then we can give any team in this league problems," he added.

“If they get on top then we have a mentality to keep clean sheets, to fight for one another and look to win the game a different way."


