We have to be prepared to fight and scrap

Tony Mowbray says his side need to be prepared and up for a battle when in form Middlesbrough head across the Pennines for tonight's contest at Ewood Park.

The Teessiders sit top of the form table following four wins and two draws in their last six league encounters.

The latest result saw Neil Warnock's side earn a narrow home victory over Nottingham Forest, and Boro have conceded only one goal in their last five outings.

After a troubling campaign last term, with Jonathan Woodgate at the helm for the majority of the term, serial promotion-winner Warnock has had an instant impact since his appointment at the back end of 2019-20.

“At this moment Middlesbrough have found a way to win and are keeping clean sheets, which give you a great chance of winning games," Mowbray began when analysing one of his former clubs to iFollow Rovers.

“What we do know is that it will be a tough fixture for us.

“All of Neil’s teams give 100% commitment, they’ve always worked their socks of for him and they have some dangerous players as well.

“They’re in good form and I’m sure the place will be full of excitement.

“We’re just concentrating on a good performance and aiming that our good performances are enough to win games.

“We’re going to have to fight and scrap to get anything on Tuesday night, but we’ll need to keep creating chances to score a few goals."

Rovers have found the going tough on home turf in recent games, with Reading walking away with the three points a week ago.

And the boss knows just how important it is to pick up victories at Ewood, despite the fact there is no crowd to roar his side on.

“Every game is an opportunity, home games aren’t really an advantage for teams these days without the home support," he added.

“There’s been some strange results and games this season.

“We’ve had some fantastic performances this season but haven’t accumulated the points that those displays have deserved."