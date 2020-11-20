Rovers duo get Wales call-up

Rovers pair Georgia Walters and Elise Hughes have once again been named in the Wales Women Senior Squad for a crucial upcoming international fixture.

Jayne Ludlow's side will face Belarus at Rodney Parade in UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifying on Tuesday 1 December (7:10pm kick-off).

The 26-player squad are set to take on the team they beat 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October 2019, looking to secure a place in the play-offs.

Norway have already cemented their position as group winners, while Northern Ireland are three points behind second-place Wales, with a game in hand.

Both Walters and Hughes featured in Wales' narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Norway last time out, with Hughes starting the game at centre-back and Walters coming on as a second-half substitute to earn her second cap.

Good luck, girls!

Photo: FA Wales