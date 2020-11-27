U23s: Chelsea fixture change

Rovers Under-23s’ Premier League 2 fixture at home to Chelsea has been moved to a new date.

Billy Barr’s side were due to host the Blues on Friday January 8th, however the game will now be played at the LFA County Ground on Friday May 7th, kick-off 7pm.

The change means that Rovers’ final two league fixtures of the 2020-21 season will both be against Chelsea, with the development squad set to visit the Kingsmeadow Stadium for their final away game of the campaign on Friday April 30th.

Rovers Under-23s are back in action this evening when they welcome Everton to the Lancashire FA headquarters in Leyland, kick-off 7pm.

Supporters will be able to follow the game via our social media channels.