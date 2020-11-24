Skip to site footer
We know we're capable of these sort of performances

Tony Mowbray was thrilled to earn the derby day bragging rights with a convincing in over Preston North End

5 Hours ago

The Lancashire bragging rights have gone Rovers' way, and Tony Mowbray was left thrilled by the control showed from his side throughout the full 90 minutes in the emphatic win over Preston North End.

Mowbray's men dominated the whole encounter at Deepdale and cruised to victory against a PNE side that played the second half with 10 men following Joe Rafferty's sending off for hauling down Sam Gallagher in the box.

Adam Armstrong slammed home from the spot for his 13th goals of the season in all competitions, before further finishes from Ben Brereton and North End old boy Tyrhys Dolan completed the rout.

“We know we’re capable of those sort of performances, we feel that it’s been coming," the beaming boss admitted after the contest.

“We managed to get the goals and the sending off of course helps.

“We’re pleased with the points, I’ve always said that once we get the injuries and the COVID-19 issues out of the way that we’ve got a pretty decent team.

“We’re happy with the performance and we said in the meeting together this morning that we’re here to win and it’s time to push on.

“We had eight players unavailable tonight, but the team we picked got the job done and we were reasonably comfortable from the start.

“The substitutes we brought on also came on and did a very good job.”

It's the fourth game where Rovers have put 10 men to the sword this season, with the pace, craft and guile of Brereton, Gallagher and Armstrong causing Alex Neil's side havoc throughout.

And the boss added that it's no surprise to him that teams are forced into last ditch defending to stop his forwards.

“Right from the start we were the team in the ascendancy and then right on half time Sam breaks away and gets brought down," he said.

“It’s not an accident that teams have a man sent off against us, it’s because of our ability to break away and run through on goal.

“We were good with the ball, we scored a couple more goals and had a tight one ruled out for offside."


