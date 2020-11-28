Tony Mowbray was happy to see his side grind out all three points against a Barnsley team who certainly made it a tough afternoon for the hosts at Ewood Park.

Sam Gallagher's expert strike proved to be the difference on home turf, with the big man emerging off the bench to thump home an effort from outside the box.

Adam Armstrong's 14th goal of the season in all competitions put Rovers in charge going into the interval, and Gallagher's third of the season looked as if it would be a comfortable end to the encounter.

However, Romal Palmer's late volley ensured it was to be a nervy conclusion for Mowbray's men, who ultimately saw the game out well to record their second successive Sky Bet Championship win.

“Sometimes you have to find a way to win in the scruffy games when you lack the fluency that we showed the other night," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“Every team has a different way of playing, we’re not a Manchester City or a Liverpool that can totally dominate football matches.

“Barnsley gave us problems, they did to us what we’ve done to other teams in cutting us out of our rhythm, cutting our passing lines off and making life really difficult.

“We know they are really sharp on transitions and they have strikers who can flick it round the corner in one touch to create chances.

“You play against such diverse teams in this league.

“The goal to get us in front, no matter what time it was, was always going to be very important against a team like Barnsley.

“It wasn’t a game where I felt we were totally in control, I always felt they had the ability to score, and they did."

Palmer's effort denied Rovers from recording their seventh clean sheet of the season, and the Tykes found Thomas Kaminski in excellent form throughout the match.

The Belgian pulled off a string of fine saves, and Mowbray was left a little deflated that his side didn't get that shutout.

“I’m a bit upset by the goal we conceded late on because the clean sheet against Barnsley would have been a real feather in the cap for our defensive unit," he added.

“I am just thankful that it counted for nothing thanks to Sam Gallagher’s goal. I’m delighted for him, but let’s put the points in the bag and move on.

“The three points are the most important thing."