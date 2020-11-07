Skip to site footer
Mowbray thrilled with excellent victory

Rovers go into the international break in buoyant mood after a return to winning ways

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

It had been a frustrating last few games for Mowbray's men, who hadn't earned the points that their performances deserved in recent outings.

But Rovers were back to their best on home turf and showed both sides to their game with fine finishing married up with gritty defending at the other end.

It was an action-packed second half, with Ben Brereton handing the hosts the lead with a cushioned volley, before Adam Armstrong bagged his third brace of the second to complete the win after Lyndon Dykes slammed home an equaliser from the penalty spot.

“In the context of how the last few weeks have gone, it’s a big, big, big win for us," a beaming Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I’ve said how the team’s been decimated and it’s been unfair on the team because of how hard they work and train.

“They’re desperate to do well and they’ve found a way to win that football match.

“Today, like the game against Middlesbrough, we showed our great defensive qualities, putting our head on things and putting our bodies on the line.

“We looked a little fragile after they scored and had a lot of corners come into our box, it was a territory game.

“It was tough to get up the pitch, but ultimately we won the game because they were coming onto us and we broke away up the pitch and got the space in behind them," he added.

“QPR are a decent team with some talented individuals, and Mark [Warburton]’s a very experienced manager who understands how to build up with the ball and how to protect behind the ball.

“I can see structure in his team and it was a dangerous game for us, but I felt we came to the fore."

Boosted by a number of returning Rovers, Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Johnson and Armstrong were back in the team, and the boss was full of praise for the influence of all three.

Kaminski had missed the last three games with a groin injury, Johnson hadn't featured since the win at Coventry City, whilst Armstrong sat out the midweek draw with Middlesbrough.

“It was great to have Kaminski back today, great to have Johno back in midfield to have that extra bit of power, that extra bit of strength. He won some headers and second balls.

“It goes without saying that we’re mentioning Adam Armstrong coming back and leading the line.

“It showed today just how crucial Armstrong is for us when we do defend deep, he can breakaway from their line and does what he does by scoring goals."


