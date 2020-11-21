Skip to site footer
Boss baffled by refereeing calls

“I’m not sure who’s accountable for referees in the EFL, but there were some strange, strange choices today"

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by his team's display and disappointed by the performance of the match officials following the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Sam Gallagher grabbed an equaliser for Rovers just three minutes after Luke Berry had put the Hatters in command from close range.

Gallagher was in the right place to prod home after Barry Douglas' intelligent header dropped into his path a few yards from goal.

And speaking afterwards, the manager gave an honest assessment of his team's showing.

“We’re disappointed and frustrated because we came here to win," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I thought they were okay and they gave us some problems alongside the fact that they took away some of our fluency.

“They’re difficult to play through, difficult to get around and difficult to create opportunities against, and I think their results have shown that.

“They’re a decent team and it was a tough day for us, but I still feel that we should have won it.

“They scored a goal and that seemed to lift our intensity levels, but we should be playing with a high intensity from the first whistle.

“It was one-way traffic at the end and although I don’t want to talk about the referee, there were some unbelievable decisions.

“We were right in there, right on the front foot and I’ve told Joe Rothwell that he should have scored his chance late on."

Drama arrived late on in Bedfordshire, with Gavin Ward at the heart of it with some eyebrow-raising calls against Rovers in the final moments.

The first came when Adam Armstrong was cynically barged over by Rhys Norrington-Davies when charging through on goal.

The referee waved away calls for what would have been a free kick in a dangerous position and surely a red card for the Town left back.

But just seconds later a stranger decision came by handing Ben Brereton a yellow card for simulation when it looked for all the world that Martin Cranie had tripped the attacker just in the box.

“Brereton running through at the death and was booked for a dive, Armstrong breaks away and, well, in my opinion, the officials had a poor day today," he added.

“I’m fighting really hard not to keep on at the referee. I like to think I’m pretty fair, but the standards need to be risen in my opinion.

“I’m not sure who’s accountable for referees in the EFL, but there were some strange, strange choices today.

“But let’s not make excuses, we need to play for 90 minutes as we did in the last 20 minutes.”


