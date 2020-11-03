Take the positives and move on swiftly

Tony Mowbray admits that although the stalemate against Middlesbrough wasn't the greatest encounter, the positive from the night against his old side is a fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Teessiders came into the clash as the form team in the last six outings, winning four and drawing twice in that sequence.

A depleted Rovers certainly stood up to be counted against Neil Warnock's high-flyers, and were certainly worth the point that was gained at a chilly Ewood Park.

Although it ended 0-0, there were chances for both sides to nick the points in the second half, with Rovers' best opportunity coming when Joe Rankin-Costello's low ball in just evaded Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher in the six-yard box

“You can only play the game that’s in front of you and it turned into a difficult game against a team who play the way they play," Mowbray began when reflecting on the clash to iFollow Rovers.

“I said to the team before the game that we needed to ideally come out of the game with a clean sheet and a 1-0 win, because Middlesbrough are used to keeping clean sheets.

“They played three at the back, four in midfield and a lone striker. They make it really hard for opponents.

“It’s hard to break through those blocks and we tried to go longer tonight because there was a lot of men in front of us. They have a lot of speed on transition with the likes of [Hayden] Coulson, [Djed] Spence and [Marcus] Tavernier.

“We got away from what we normally do, we played longer and had one or two moments.

“We had the ball flash across their goal and it would have been nice to have won it 1-0 in what was a bit of a terrible game. But we’ll put the point in the bag and move on."

Mowbray is hopeful that he'll be able to call upon one or two bodies for the weekend, with the likes of Amari'i Bell and Bradley Johnson set to return from isolation.

“Let’s see what Saturday brings for us and see how the balance of the team looks," the boss added.

“At the moment we have no left side balance and no footballers in midfield who can give us stability out of possession.

“But let’s take the positives, let’s take a fifth clean sheet of the season.

“This team will grown and once we get the players back and get the balance back, I do feel as if we have a decent squad.”