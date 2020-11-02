Boss: Armstrong absence offers opportunity for others

Adam Armstrong is likely to miss out on featuring against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

The Rovers top scorer was substituted late on in the weekend defeat at Swansea City, with Jacob Davenport on in his place in the final 10 minutes at the Liberty Stadium.

Armstrong has a slight hamstring strain and Mowbray has confirmed that he is expected to sit out the clash against Boro tomorrow evening.

“Adam didn’t train today, he’s had a scan and doesn’t have a bad injury," the boss confirmed to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“If it was the last game of the season then we’d probably play him, but I don’t think we will risk him.

“Adam feels as if he doesn’t feel too bad. He’s not torn his hamstring, it’s just a strain.

“But for players who are so fast and explosive, it’s probably best to give him a few days.

“If he’s training in the middle of the week then we’ll make a call on him for Saturday, but let’s see how things go. We can make the call then with Adam, but it’s not a bad injury at all.

“Adam’s our main getter of goals, he possesses a real threat and is a menace to opponents. If he’s not playing then it will be a loss for us.

“If he does miss a game though then he will probably not miss more than one."

With Armstrong out, a spot has opened up to lead the line for Rovers against Neil Warnock's side, with the likes of Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher waiting in the wings.

And as well as a decision to make on who features in the final third, Mowbray also has Joe Rothwell back in contention for the first time in almost a month with the playmaker back from isolation and fully recovered from a back spasm.

“There’s an opportunity for others, with young Dolan chomping at the bit to get back in," the manager added.

“Big Sam is working his way back to full fitness as well, so we have options at the top end of the pitch.

“Rothwell is someone who’s been isolating and we’ll assess to see if Joe is ready to feature.”