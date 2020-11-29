Skip to site footer
The hard work pays off for Nyambe

The Rovers right back was an unsung hero in the 2-1 win over Barnsley at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon

Just now

Ryan Nyambe has said plenty of times how he's been working on his final ball, and that hard graft came to fruition in style against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old's been putting in the hours at the Senior Training Centre to improve his delivery, and he played a crucial part in Rovers earning a vital victory against the Tykes.

“It was very important to win the game and to get those points," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“Barnsley are a good side, I think everyone could see that, but all that matters is the three points.

“You can’t always win games by playing nice football, it’s just important not to lose. If you do that then you’re bound to pick up points.

“The goal before half time gave us a lift. It allowed us to go into the break, get some messages through and we improved. From then on in it was a different story.

“Even at 2-0, we still had to be concentrated and focused to make sure we got through it.

“We’ve come back after the international break and found it tough to get going against Luton.

“But the last two games have been positive and we’ve stepped up."

Nyambe showed his power and pace to blast past Mads Andersen and superbly set up Adam Armstrong just before half time, with the striker's 14th goal of the season putting Rovers in command going into the interval.

The rampaging right back then played his part in what was to be the winning goal from Sam Gallagher late in the second half, with his attempted cross cut out and breaking kindly to the frontman, who lashed home for his second goal in three games.

“I just decided to be positive, to power on and thankfully the goal came from it," Nyambe added when discussing is impact for the opener.

“It’s very pleasing to play a part in both goals because it’s something I’ve been working very hard at improving in training.

“It makes you feel good and gives you confidence when you see that work paying off.

“Even at 2-0, we still had to be concentrated and focused to make sure we got through it."


