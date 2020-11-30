Skip to site footer
The confidence is flowing

Sam Gallagher was the match-winner in the crucial victory over Barnsley at the weekend

7 Hours ago

It's been quite a week for Rovers hitman Sam Gallagher.

Although the draw at Luton Town just over a week ago felt slightly disappointing, it was a good afternoon for the striker, who bagged his second goal of the campaign to earn Rovers a point at Kenilworth Road.

However, Rovers have more than made up for that tinge of frustration against Nathan Jones' Hatters, with Gallagher at the heart of back-to-back Sky Bet Championship victories since the trip to Bedfordshire.

It was the striker who earned the penalty at Preston, from which Adam Armstrong put Rovers in charge in the 3-0 triumph in the local derby at Deepdale.

And a few days later things were to get even better, with Gallagher netting what turned out to be the winner in the 2-1 win over Barnsley at Ewood Park.

“Every win is big, but this one felt very pleasing indeed," the 25-year-old beamed to iFollow Rovers following his winning moment against the Tykes.

“I didn’t want my goal to be the winning goal, 2-0 would have been much more comfortable for us, but it was nice to get a goal and for it to mean something is really good for me.

“The confidence is running through the whole team, not just me. We all know we have to be at it every week, but it was nice from my point of view to come on and make an impact.

“There’s someone ready to step into your spot when you’re not at it and everyone’s pushing each other hard."

The ex-Southampton frontman is now in full flow again after a frustrating start to his second season as a permanent Rover.

Injury prevented the forward from featuring in pre-season and he was forced to play catch up with the rest of the squad once he'd fully recovered.

But now up to speed, Rovers are now seeing the best of the striker, backed up by his performances and goals.

“It was a slow start to the season for me with the injury and not playing any minutes in pre-season because of it," he admitted.

“That meant it was always going to be tough to find minutes once the season got underway, especially with the boys in full flow.

“Goals were flying in left, right and centre, I had to wait for my time to come.

“I’ve taken the confidence from scoring a few goals at the end of last season into this campaign.

“Hopefully that confidence and those goals can continue. It’s about momentum for myself and the team."


