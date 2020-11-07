Skip to site footer
Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Six changes see starts for Kaminski, Wharton, Johnson, Evans, Rothwell and Armstrong against the Hoops

5 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski returns for Rovers in one of six changes made by Tony Mowbray for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Queens Park Rangers.

A groin injury had kept the Belgian stopper out of action for the last three games, but the 28-year-old is back as the last line of defence for the first time since the 4-0 victory over Coventry City towards the end of last month.

Elsewhere, Scott Wharton makes his first league start for the club since August 2016, with the youngster in to replace Derrick Williams, who limped off in the second half of the draw against Middlesbrough in midweek.

Another boost sees the return of Adam Armstrong, who Tuesday's contest against Boro with a slight hamstring injury, whilst Corry Evans also starts in place of Tom Trybull, who's on the bench having not fully recovered from bruised ribs.

Furthermore, Bradley Johnson is also back in midfield after a spell in isolation, whilst Joe Rothwell comes in for Tyrhys Dolan, who takes his place on the bench.

Aynsley Pears and Lewis Holtby aren't involved in the matchday squad due to illness.

The visitors make one change from the side that started against Derby County in midweek, with Dominic Ball coming in for the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Ex-Rovers loanee Todd Kane, who spent three separate spells with us here at Ewood Park, is also in the team named by Mark Warburton.

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for today's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Rankin-Costello, Johnson, Rothwell, Evans, Elliott, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Eastham, Gallagher, Davenport, Trybull, Buckley, Grayson, Dolan.

Queens Park Rangers: Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Dykes, Chair, Ball, Cameron (c), Carroll, Hamalainen, Adomah.

Substitutes: Kelly, Wallace, Bonne, Willock, Masterson, Kakay, Bettache.


