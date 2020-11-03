Team news: Rovers v Middlesbrough

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to the starting XI for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at Ewood Park.

With Adam Armstrong ruled out of action following his hamstring strain picked up at Swansea City, Sam Gallagher comes in to lead the line.

Elsewhere, Corry Evans drops to the bench to allow Tyrhys Dolan to return to the side in the front three.

Dolan's inclusion forces Harvey Elliott to drop back, with the 17-year-old expected to team up with the German duo of Tom Trybull and Lewis Holtby in a three-man midfield.

At the back, with Barry Douglas and Amari'i Bell still isolating, Joe Rankin-Costello keeps his place at left back.

Boro old boy Aynsley Pears continues in goal for Rovers, whilst another ex-Middlesbrough man in Harry Chapman takes a spot on the bench.

A third former Boro employee in Daniel Ayala continues to miss out through a groin injury picked up at Watford a couple of weeks ago.

But there's also a return to the squad for Joe Rothwell, who is back in after a month out of action due to isolation and a back spasm.

For Boro, Neil Warnock also makes a couple of changes, with Nathan Wood and Sam Morsy dropping out from the team that began against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Injury keeps ex-Wigan man Morsy out of contention, with Djed Spence coming in for the combative midfielder, whilst Dael Fry's return to fitness sees the centre back return in place of youngster Nathan Wood.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, and Rovers fans can track all the action across our social media channels.

Rovers: Pears, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Williams, Rankin-Costello, Trybull, Holtby, Elliott, Dolan, Gallagher, Brereton.

Substitutes: Stergiakis, Rothwell, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Wharton, Evans.

Middlesbrough: Bettinelli, Dijksteel, Fry, Tavernier, Assombalonga (c), Howson, McNair, Saville, Bola, Spence, Coulson,

Substitutes: Stojanovic, Johnson, Wing, Akpom, Browne, Wood, Roberts.