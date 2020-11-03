Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Middlesbrough

Two changes see returns for Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher against the Teessiders

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to the starting XI for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at Ewood Park.

With Adam Armstrong ruled out of action following his hamstring strain picked up at Swansea City, Sam Gallagher comes in to lead the line.

Elsewhere, Corry Evans drops to the bench to allow Tyrhys Dolan to return to the side in the front three.

Dolan's inclusion forces Harvey Elliott to drop back, with the 17-year-old expected to team up with the German duo of Tom Trybull and Lewis Holtby in a three-man midfield.

At the back, with Barry Douglas and Amari'i Bell still isolating, Joe Rankin-Costello keeps his place at left back.

Boro old boy Aynsley Pears continues in goal for Rovers, whilst another ex-Middlesbrough man in Harry Chapman takes a spot on the bench.

A third former Boro employee in Daniel Ayala continues to miss out through a groin injury picked up at Watford a couple of weeks ago.

But there's also a return to the squad for Joe Rothwell, who is back in after a month out of action due to isolation and a back spasm.

For Boro, Neil Warnock also makes a couple of changes, with Nathan Wood and Sam Morsy dropping out from the team that began against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Injury keeps ex-Wigan man Morsy out of contention, with Djed Spence coming in for the combative midfielder, whilst Dael Fry's return to fitness sees the centre back return in place of youngster Nathan Wood.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm, and Rovers fans can track all the action across our social media channels.

Rovers: Pears, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Williams, Rankin-Costello, Trybull, Holtby, Elliott, Dolan, Gallagher, Brereton.

Substitutes: Stergiakis, Rothwell, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Wharton, Evans.

Middlesbrough: Bettinelli, Dijksteel, Fry, Tavernier, Assombalonga (c), Howson, McNair, Saville, Bola, Spence, Coulson, 

Substitutes: Stojanovic, Johnson, Wing, Akpom, Browne, Wood, Roberts.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss: Armstrong absence offers opportunity for others

2 November 2020

Adam Armstrong is likely to miss out on featuring against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Swansea City v Rovers

31 October 2020

Ryan Nyambe is back in the Rovers lineup in the only change made by Tony Mowbray for today's game at Swansea City from the side that started against Reading in midweek.

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski set to miss out on Swans showdown

29 October 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is expected to remain at the Senior Training Centre for treatment this weekend and is unlikely to be in the travelling party for Saturday's game at...

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Aynsley Pears is in for his debut in one of two changes made by Tony Mowbray for this evening's clash against table-topping Reading at Ewood Park

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Take the positives and move on swiftly

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray admits that although the stalemate against Middlesbrough wasn't the greatest encounter, the positive from the night against his old side is a fifth clean sheet of the season.

Read full article

Club News

The results will come for us

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Middlesbrough

7 Hours ago

Aynsley Pears is the cover star for this evening's encounter against Middlesbrough at Ewood Park

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray gives update on Dack condition and Boro battle

9 Hours ago

Read full article

View more