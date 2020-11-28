Team news: Rovers v Barnsley

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his side for this afternoon's encounter against Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Sam Gallagher drops to the bench from the midweek win over Preston North End, with Harvey Elliott returning to the XI after overcoming a slight knock.

Bradley Johnson returns to the matchday squad after suspension ruled him out of the 3-0 victory at Deepdale on Tuesday night, with the 33-year-old taking a place on the bench.

Rovers include two former Barnsley loanees in their team, with Joe Rothwell and the in form Adam Armstrong coming up against one of their former clubs.

Rothwell spent the first half of the 2015-16 campaign at Oakwell, but played only seven times in all competitions before returning to Manchester United in January 2016.

As for Armstrong, he enjoyed a season-long loan with the Yorkshiremen in 2016-17, appearing 35 times in all competitions and scoring six goals.

Another former Tyke, Harry Chapman, is named on the bench for Rovers.

For the visitors, Valerien Ismael makes two alterations to the side that took to the field in midweek against Brentford at Oakwell.

Bacup-born Matty James and Austrian Dominik Frieser drop the bench to allow Herbie Kane and Luke Thomas to start at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Conor Chaplin is also in the team and has scored in his last three games against Rovers; finding the net in both games for the Tykes last season, and for Portsmouth during our League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017-18.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To buy yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Douglas, Trybull, Holtby, Rothwell, Brereton, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Downing, Gallagher, Chapman, Bell, Buckley, Carter, Dolan.

Barnsley: Walton, Styles, Andersen, Brittain, Kane, Woodrow, Chaplin, Thomas, Sollbauer, Mowatt (c), Helik.

Substitutes: Collins, Schmidt, Palmer, Odour, Miller, Frieser, Adeboyejo, James, Moon.