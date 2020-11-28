Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Barnsley

One change to the side sees Harvey Elliott return to the team in place of Sam Gallagher against the Tykes

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his side for this afternoon's encounter against Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Club News

Black Friday arrives at the Roverstore!

27 November 2020

Sam Gallagher drops to the bench from the midweek win over Preston North End, with Harvey Elliott returning to the XI after overcoming a slight knock.

Bradley Johnson returns to the matchday squad after suspension ruled him out of the 3-0 victory at Deepdale on Tuesday night, with the 33-year-old taking a place on the bench.

Rovers include two former Barnsley loanees in their team, with Joe Rothwell and the in form Adam Armstrong coming up against one of their former clubs.

Rothwell spent the first half of the 2015-16 campaign at Oakwell, but played only seven times in all competitions before returning to Manchester United in January 2016.

As for Armstrong, he enjoyed a season-long loan with the Yorkshiremen in 2016-17, appearing 35 times in all competitions and scoring six goals.

Another former Tyke, Harry Chapman, is named on the bench for Rovers.

For the visitors, Valerien Ismael makes two alterations to the side that took to the field in midweek against Brentford at Oakwell.

Bacup-born Matty James and Austrian Dominik Frieser drop the bench to allow Herbie Kane and Luke Thomas to start at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Conor Chaplin is also in the team and has scored in his last three games against Rovers; finding the net in both games for the Tykes last season, and for Portsmouth during our League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017-18.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To buy yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later today. 

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Douglas, Trybull, Holtby, Rothwell, Brereton, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Downing, Gallagher, Chapman, Bell, Buckley, Carter, Dolan.

Barnsley: Walton, Styles, Andersen, Brittain, Kane, Woodrow, Chaplin, Thomas, Sollbauer, Mowatt (c), Helik.

Substitutes: Collins, Schmidt, Palmer, Odour, Miller, Frieser, Adeboyejo, James, Moon.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Team news: Preston North End v Rovers

24 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for tonight's clash against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Luton Town v Rovers

21 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

19 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

7 November 2020

Thomas Kaminski returns for Rovers in one of six changes made by Tony Mowbray for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

“You have to find a way to win in the scruffy games"

Just now

Tony Mowbray was happy to see his side grind out all three points against a Barnsley team who certainly made it a tough afternoon for the hosts at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

We've all got a part to play to get fans back

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Barnsley

5 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Digital programme now available

6 Hours ago

The digital programme for today's game against Barnsley is now available to view and download online.

Read full article

View more