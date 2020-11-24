Team news: Preston North End v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for tonight's clash against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Sam Gallagher is rewarded for his display and goal against Luton Town on Saturday with a starting berth in place of Harvey Elliott, who drops to the bench.

Deepdale is a happy hunting ground for Gallagher, who scored a brace in the meeting here last season. It's also the striker's 100th appearance for Rovers across his two spells with the club.

Ryan Nyambe is the second alteration as the Namibian international comes in at right back in place of Joe Rankin-Costello, who misses out through injury.

The third switch sees Lewis Holtby come back into the starting XI, with Bradley Johnson suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Luton.

Adam Armstrong continues to lead the line for Rovers and will make his 250th club career appearance this evening, and tonight's game also marks the frontman's 100th league start for the club.

On the bench, Tyrhys Dolan returns to familiar territory having joined Rovers in the summer following his departure from PNE.

The hosts make one alteration to their side from the weekend win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Alan Browne returning from isolation to skipper the team in place of Brad Potts.

There's no spot in the North End squad for former Rover Paul Gallagher, but Connor Ripley, the son of Rovers legend Stuart, is available as substitute goalkeeper if needed.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To buy yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm tonight.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Douglas, Trybull, Holtby, Rothwell, Brereton, Gallagher, Armstrong

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Chapman, Elliott, Bell, Davenport, Buckley, Carter, Dolan.

Preston North End: Rudd, Fisher, Bauer, Browne (c), Johnson, Rafferty, Ledson, Riis, Huntington, Barkhuizen, Sinclair.

Substitutes: Ripley, Bayliss, Storey, Stockley, Maguire, Holland-Wilkinson, O'Reilly, Coulton, Potts.